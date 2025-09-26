EBU to Vote on Israel's Eurovision Participation Amid Controversy

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has announced an extraordinary meeting for November to vote on whether Israel will be allowed to participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, slated to be held in Vienna. This decision follows heightened tensions and political controversy surrounding the event.

Eurovision, known for its emphasis on political neutrality, faces challenges this year amid ongoing tensions related to the war in Gaza. Several countries, including Spain, have pledged to withdraw from the competition if Israel participates, citing recent allegations from a United Nations Commission of Inquiry accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, a claim vehemently denied by Israel.

The EBU clarified that the vote concerns the participation of Israeli public broadcaster KAN, seemingly standing alone in the matter as it is the sole EBU member in Israel. Amid the divisive discourse, the need for a democratic decision-making process has been emphasized by EBU leadership, notably as the organization's president, Delphine Ernotte-Cunci, stated in official communications.

