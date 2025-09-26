Germany has pushed back against recent accusations from Russia, claiming NATO is preparing for war against the Russian Federation. This Friday, a government spokesperson labeled Russia's narrative as part of a familiar ploy, emphasizing Moscow's evident disregard for peace in Ukraine.

Echoing previous statements that dismiss diplomatic resolutions, Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, recently delivered a speech at the United Nations alleging that Western alliances like NATO and the European Union are instigating a 'real war' against Russia through Ukraine.

Germany's response shines a light on the strained dynamics in the ongoing conflict, framing Russia's comments as part of a strategy that prioritizes conflict over concord, further complicating the path to peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)