CBI Arrests Fugitive in West Bengal Post-Poll Violence Case

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced the arrest of Amit Das, a long-time fugitive linked to the murder of BJP leader Abhijit Sarkar, which occurred during the violent aftermath of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Sarkar was brutally killed in Kolkata's Kankurgachi area on May 2, 2021, shortly after the announcement of election results. Despite an intensive investigation initiated by local police, Das managed to evade capture until this week when CBI officers, acting on a combination of source information and technological advances, detained him.

According to a CBI spokesperson, the apprehended individual is set to face a court hearing shortly. Following a directive from the Calcutta High Court, the CBI assumed control of the case from the West Bengal Police, taking over the FIR originally filed in May 2021. Since then, the agency has expanded the investigation, leading to multiple additional chargesheets against dozens of alleged perpetrators.