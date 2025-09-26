Revenue Lok Adalats: Streamlining Justice at Your Doorstep

In a significant effort to streamline judicial processes, Revenue Lok Adalats have successfully resolved over 4.33 lakh cases in the past 22 months, from October 2023 to August 2025. This was confirmed by a state government spokesperson on Friday, highlighting the initiative's impact on justice delivery.

A detailed breakdown of the resolved cases includes 3,60,105 mutation cases, 22,592 partition cases, 39,835 demarcation issues, and 10,710 corrections in revenue records. These Adalats operate regularly at sub-tehsil and tehsil levels to address long-pending revenue disputes efficiently.

Launched with a special drive on October 30, 2023, the initiative aims to offer quick and transparent services directly to citizens, reducing the need for repeated government office visits. Under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's leadership, these efforts align with the state government's good governance agenda, making bureaucracy more public-friendly.

(With inputs from agencies.)