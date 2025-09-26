Romania and Ukraine Forge Drone Defense Partnership Amid Rising Tensions
Romania plans to collaborate with Ukraine to develop drones under a European Union defense initiative, but a comprehensive air defense system will take at least seven years to establish. Amid rising tensions in Europe, both nations aim to bolster their defenses against potential aerial threats.
Romania is set to collaborate with Ukraine in a strategic move to develop drones as part of a European Union defense funding initiative, although a fully integrated air defense system is projected to be operational in seven years, according to a government source.
This initiative comes in response to heightened tensions along Europe's eastern flank, with repeated breaches of airspace in the region. Both Romania and Ukraine have experienced continual drone incursions, highlighting the pressing necessity for improved defense systems.
As part of the EU's SAFE rearmament project, Romania aims to leverage Ukraine's battle-tested drone technology to enhance its defense capabilities. The country anticipates securing 16.6 billion euros ($19.4 billion) in funding, ensuring consistent military investments in the coming years.
