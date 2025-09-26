Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: NATO vs. Russia Airspace Clash

The Kremlin has dismissed a Bloomberg report claiming that NATO has warned Moscow about shooting down Russian aircraft breaching European airspace. The warning, reportedly conveyed by British, French, and German diplomats, comes amid alleged Russian airspace violations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the accusations baseless and irresponsible.

  • Russia

Tensions between NATO and Russia intensify as the Kremlin dismisses a Bloomberg report suggesting that European diplomats issued a stern warning to Moscow. According to the report, British, French, and German envoys advised that NATO would shoot down Russian planes breaching European airspace.

When questioned about Russia's possible response to such a scenario, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed disdain, labeling the statement as 'very irresponsible.' He criticized the accusation of Russian aircraft violating foreign airspace as groundless, noting the absence of compelling evidence.

The controversy follows a NATO statement alleging that Russian fighter jets encroached upon Estonian airspace last week, further escalating the diplomatic friction.

