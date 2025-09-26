Left Menu

India Advocates Legal Pathways Amid US Deportations

Over 2,400 Indians have been deported from the US since January, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. India opposes illegal migration and aims to facilitate legal mobility. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the promotion of legal migration pathways while addressing the ongoing deportations.

India Advocates Legal Pathways Amid US Deportations
More than 2,400 Indians have been deported from the United States since January, as revealed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's stance against illegal migration, highlighting efforts to enhance legal migration channels.

Jaiswal confirmed the deportation figures, stating, "We aim to promote legal pathways for migration while opposing illegal movements."

