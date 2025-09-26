India Advocates Legal Pathways Amid US Deportations
Over 2,400 Indians have been deported from the US since January, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. India opposes illegal migration and aims to facilitate legal mobility. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the promotion of legal migration pathways while addressing the ongoing deportations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:21 IST
- Country:
- India
More than 2,400 Indians have been deported from the United States since January, as revealed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's stance against illegal migration, highlighting efforts to enhance legal migration channels.
Jaiswal confirmed the deportation figures, stating, "We aim to promote legal pathways for migration while opposing illegal movements."
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- deportation
- US
- migration
- illegal
- legal pathways
- MEA
- Randhir Jaiswal
- mobility
- external affairs
Advertisement
ALSO READ
African Swine Fever Outbreak: Measures Enforced in Kerala
Manipur's Market Awakening: A GST Drive to Curb Illegal Fuel Practices
Indonesian Free Meals Program Faces Crisis After Mass Food Poisoning
Since January, 2417 Indian nationals have been deported or repatriated from the US: MEA.
Erdogan and Trump Forge Path to 'Meaningful Progress'