Controversy Erupts Over Sonam Wangchuk's Arrest in Ladakh

The Aam Aadmi Party accused the BJP-led government of undermining democracy following the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk by Ladakh Police. Wangchuk's arrest came after deadly protests calling for statehood and constitutional rights in Ladakh. AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, voiced strong criticism of the government's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lashed out at the BJP-led central government on Friday over the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk, a climate activist, by Ladakh Police, framing it as an assault on democratic values and citizens' rights.

Sonam Wangchuk was detained two days following violent demonstrations in Ladakh, which demanded statehood and the implementation of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. These clashes resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries.

AAP's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, expressed concern about the nation's trajectory, while other party leaders highlighted Wangchuk's advocacy for Ladakh-related issues, decrying his arrest as an unjust act against a voice for the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

