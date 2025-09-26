Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Dispute: Court Hearing Rescheduled
The Allahabad High Court has set October 9 for the next hearing in the Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah mosque dispute at Mathura. The case involves alleged historical construction on sacred grounds. The court previously upheld the suits of Hindu worshippers, rejecting challenges from the Muslim side.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has scheduled the next hearing for October 9 in the ongoing dispute over the Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah mosque at Mathura. The conflict centers on the location's historical significance and ownership of the land.
The contentious site is said to have been altered during the Mughal era, with claims that the Shahi Idgah mosque stands on the demolished site of a temple marking Lord Krishna's birthplace. Various legal applications and objections were recently reviewed by Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra.
Previously, the court affirmed the validity of 18 suits filed by Hindu worshippers seeking possession of the land and restoration of the temple. The court ruled these suits maintainable and not barred by the Limitation Act, Waqf Act, or Places of Worship Act of 1991.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise Over Alleged Desecration of 12th-Century Mahadev Temple
Record Pilgrim Turnout at Uttar Pradesh's Temples During Navratri
Delhi High Court Imposes Media Silence in Kapur Estate Dispute
Navratri Surge: Millions Flock to Uttar Pradesh's Temples
Gas Price Dispute in Muzaffarabad Sparks Economic and Environmental Concerns