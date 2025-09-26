Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Dispute: Court Hearing Rescheduled

The Allahabad High Court has scheduled the next hearing for October 9 in the ongoing dispute over the Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah mosque at Mathura. The conflict centers on the location's historical significance and ownership of the land.

The contentious site is said to have been altered during the Mughal era, with claims that the Shahi Idgah mosque stands on the demolished site of a temple marking Lord Krishna's birthplace. Various legal applications and objections were recently reviewed by Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra.

Previously, the court affirmed the validity of 18 suits filed by Hindu worshippers seeking possession of the land and restoration of the temple. The court ruled these suits maintainable and not barred by the Limitation Act, Waqf Act, or Places of Worship Act of 1991.

