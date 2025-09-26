Left Menu

Hezbollah's Diplomatic Play: Iran's Role in Lebanon's Balancing Act

Hezbollah's leader appealed to Saudi Arabia to mend ties and resist international pressure to disarm. Iran facilitated this move, reflecting its concern over losing influence. Saudi Arabia remains firm against Hezbollah's weapons, as the issue divides Lebanon amid ongoing tensions with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:50 IST
Hezbollah's Diplomatic Play: Iran's Role in Lebanon's Balancing Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hezbollah's recent diplomatic overtures to Saudi Arabia are part of a broader effort to counter international efforts to disarm the group, facilitated by back-channel Iranian diplomacy, sources say. This maneuver underscores the geopolitical tensions surrounding the Iran-backed Shi'ite Muslim group.

In a bid to appeal for a 'new page' in relations, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem's speech to Saudi Arabia highlights the anxiety within Iran over maintaining its influence in Lebanon. This diplomatic move comes amid ongoing conflict dynamics with Israel, adding urgency to the discussions.

Despite these attempts, Saudi Arabia, aligned with the U.S. in supporting Hezbollah's disarmament, continues to resist any change in its stance. This reflects the kingdom's broader policy of limiting Iranian influence and ensuring state control over arms and foreign policy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GIFT City: Anchoring India's Financial Revolution

GIFT City: Anchoring India's Financial Revolution

 India
2
Netanyahu Condemns Western Support for Palestinian Statehood at UN Assembly

Netanyahu Condemns Western Support for Palestinian Statehood at UN Assembly

 Global
3
BPF Leads in Bodoland Territorial Council Elections Amidst Intense Political Drama

BPF Leads in Bodoland Territorial Council Elections Amidst Intense Political...

 India
4
Sanjay Singh's Legal Battle: AAP MP's Hearing Postponed Again

Sanjay Singh's Legal Battle: AAP MP's Hearing Postponed Again

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025