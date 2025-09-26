Hezbollah's Diplomatic Play: Iran's Role in Lebanon's Balancing Act
Hezbollah's leader appealed to Saudi Arabia to mend ties and resist international pressure to disarm. Iran facilitated this move, reflecting its concern over losing influence. Saudi Arabia remains firm against Hezbollah's weapons, as the issue divides Lebanon amid ongoing tensions with Israel.
Hezbollah's recent diplomatic overtures to Saudi Arabia are part of a broader effort to counter international efforts to disarm the group, facilitated by back-channel Iranian diplomacy, sources say. This maneuver underscores the geopolitical tensions surrounding the Iran-backed Shi'ite Muslim group.
In a bid to appeal for a 'new page' in relations, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem's speech to Saudi Arabia highlights the anxiety within Iran over maintaining its influence in Lebanon. This diplomatic move comes amid ongoing conflict dynamics with Israel, adding urgency to the discussions.
Despite these attempts, Saudi Arabia, aligned with the U.S. in supporting Hezbollah's disarmament, continues to resist any change in its stance. This reflects the kingdom's broader policy of limiting Iranian influence and ensuring state control over arms and foreign policy in the region.

