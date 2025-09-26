India and U.S. Progress in Constructive Trade Talks

India and the United States embarked on promising discussions aimed at finalizing a mutually beneficial trade agreement, according to India's commerce ministry. The recent meetings in Washington involved high-level exchanges to define the potential framework of the deal.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal led the Indian delegation, which held talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, ambassador-designate Sergio Gor, and other officials. Notably, these discussions unfolded alongside a meeting of India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the U.N. General Assembly.

The talks are complicated by tariffs imposed due to India's Russian oil purchases. A senior Indian official emphasized New Delhi's aim to reduce the 25% levy and expects to finalize the deal by autumn. Additionally, issues such as H1B visas and pharmaceutical tariffs are on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)