Left Menu

India and U.S. Progress in Constructive Trade Talks

Indian officials engaged in 'constructive' discussions with U.S. counterparts in Washington to further a beneficial trade deal. The focus is on addressing tariffs, with plans to conclude talks by autumn. Challenges include tariffs on Indian imports due to India’s Russian oil purchases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:51 IST
India and U.S. Progress in Constructive Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India and the United States embarked on promising discussions aimed at finalizing a mutually beneficial trade agreement, according to India's commerce ministry. The recent meetings in Washington involved high-level exchanges to define the potential framework of the deal.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal led the Indian delegation, which held talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, ambassador-designate Sergio Gor, and other officials. Notably, these discussions unfolded alongside a meeting of India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the U.N. General Assembly.

The talks are complicated by tariffs imposed due to India's Russian oil purchases. A senior Indian official emphasized New Delhi's aim to reduce the 25% levy and expects to finalize the deal by autumn. Additionally, issues such as H1B visas and pharmaceutical tariffs are on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strong Consumer Spending Defies Economic Hurdles, Keeps U.S. Growth on Track

Strong Consumer Spending Defies Economic Hurdles, Keeps U.S. Growth on Track

 Global
2
India have appealed against the 30 percent fine verdict against captain Suryakumar Yadav: Tournament sources.

India have appealed against the 30 percent fine verdict against captain Sury...

 Global
3
Netanyahu's UN Address Unleashes Protests Amid Diplomatic Campaign

Netanyahu's UN Address Unleashes Protests Amid Diplomatic Campaign

 United States
4
Billionaire Power Play: Sterin's Media Acquisition Ambitions

Billionaire Power Play: Sterin's Media Acquisition Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025