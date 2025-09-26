Left Menu

Steel City's Motorcycle Theft Racket Busted

Five youths were arrested for motorcycle theft in the steel city. Police recovered eight motorcycles during the operation. A raid team addressing two-wheeler theft uncovered the theft ring, leading to the apprehension of four additional accomplices. The youths arrested have previous criminal records.

Updated: 26-09-2025 19:00 IST
Police have apprehended five youths suspected of involvement in a motorcycle theft ring operating in and around the steel city, an officer revealed on Friday. In addition to the arrests, authorities recovered eight stolen motorcycles from the suspects' possession.

Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Shivashish explained that the breakthrough came after a dedicated team, tasked with cracking down on two-wheeler thefts, conducted a successful raid. The operation initially led to the detainment of one youth found with a stolen motorcycle.

Further questioning of the apprehended youth allowed police to locate and arrest four of his accomplices, resulting in the retrieval of seven more stolen bikes. The arrested individuals, many of whom are teenagers, were established as professional bike lifters with existing criminal records, the SP confirmed.

