Tension in Ladakh: Arrest of Activist Sonam Wangchuk Sparks Controversy

The arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has stirred tensions in Ladakh, prompting concerns from local leaders about its impact on ongoing discussions with the government. Wangchuk, revered for his education and climate efforts, was allegedly targeted in a bid to disrupt the movement for Ladakh's statehood and constitutional inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:22 IST
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

The recent arrest of renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has ignited concerns among Ladakh's leadership, with legal advisor Haji Ghulam Mustafa criticizing the move as counterproductive to peace efforts in the region.

Amidst ongoing talks between Ladakh representatives and the central government, Mustafa emphasized that Wangchuk's detention will not halt the local movement demanding statehood and constitutional recognition.

LAB officials allege a smear campaign against Wangchuk, defending his peaceful advocacy and questioning government actions during this critical period of regional unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

