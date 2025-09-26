Left Menu

India's Stand on Legal Migration Amid Rising US Deportations

Over 2,400 Indians have been deported from the US since January, highlighting issues of illegal migration. The Indian government emphasizes promoting legal mobility while curbing illegal pathways. Recent deportations, such as that of Harjit Kaur, a 73-year-old Sikh woman, underscore the ongoing challenge.

More than 2,400 Indians have been deported from the United States since January, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The issue has gained renewed attention following the repatriation of Harjit Kaur, a 73-year-old Sikh woman who lived in the US for three decades.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India's stance against illegal migration and its commitment to fostering legal mobility pathways. Between January 20 and September 25, 2,417 Indian nationals were deported from the US, Jaiswal reported, noting the significance of cases like Kaur's.

The Indian government is collaborating with state authorities to curtail illegal migration and visa fraud, asserting its dedication to promoting orderly and lawful migration channels.

