Trump Considers Relocating 2026 World Cup Matches in U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated he might relocate 2026 World Cup matches from American cities he perceives as unsafe. His comments came months before the United States, along with Canada and Mexico, is set to co-host the event, and have raised questions about his authority to make such changes.

Trump's remarks followed inquiries during an Oval Office discussion about potentially moving matches from cities that do not conform to his immigration and crime policies. Although Trump expressed willingness to relocate games, there is no clear confirmation on whether he holds the power to implement these changes.

The situation has drawn attention to two Democrat-led cities, San Francisco and Seattle, which were mentioned as possible candidates for losing hosting rights. In response, Reuters has reached out to these cities' host committees and FIFA for comments. Meanwhile, data suggests a decline in crime rates, contrasting with Trump's reasoning.

