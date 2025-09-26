Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Blocks Deportation Order: A Triumph for Birbhum Families

The Calcutta High Court overruled the Centre's decision to deport Sonali Bibi, Sweety Bibi, and their families to Bangladesh, challenging their status as illegal immigrants. The court ordered their return to India within a month and criticized the central authorities for procedural violations. The matter highlights issues of citizenship, identity, and legal protocol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:58 IST
Calcutta High Court Blocks Deportation Order: A Triumph for Birbhum Families
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has effectively halted the deportation of Sonali Bibi, Sweety Bibi, and their families, reversing the Centre's earlier order to deport them to Bangladesh, where they were labeled as illegal immigrants. The court mandated their return to India within a month, rectifying what it deemed an unjust decision.

The matter came to light after the families were detained by Delhi Police, accused of being unauthorized Bangladeshis despite providing identification documents like PAN and Aadhaar. The court's decision criticized the haste and lack of due process observed by authorities, which include overlooking details mandated by the FRRO.

In response to the court's ruling, political tensions flared, with TMC members accusing the BJP of pursuing an anti-Bengali agenda, while the BJP faced backlash over allegations of unfounded harassment. The case continues to stir legal and political conversations in West Bengal ahead of state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Western Niger: Deadly Airstrike Near Injar Market

Tragedy Strikes Western Niger: Deadly Airstrike Near Injar Market

 Global
2
Maharashtra Opens Doors with 98-Year Lease, Banks Partner for API Security, and Esteemed Award for Somaiya

Maharashtra Opens Doors with 98-Year Lease, Banks Partner for API Security, ...

 India
3
Major Breakthrough: Four Naxalites Arrested in Chhattisgarh

Major Breakthrough: Four Naxalites Arrested in Chhattisgarh

 India
4
Nepal's Path to Recovery: Finance Minister Pledges Reconstruction Amid Protests

Nepal's Path to Recovery: Finance Minister Pledges Reconstruction Amid Prote...

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025