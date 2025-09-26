Calcutta High Court Blocks Deportation Order: A Triumph for Birbhum Families
The Calcutta High Court overruled the Centre's decision to deport Sonali Bibi, Sweety Bibi, and their families to Bangladesh, challenging their status as illegal immigrants. The court ordered their return to India within a month and criticized the central authorities for procedural violations. The matter highlights issues of citizenship, identity, and legal protocol.
The Calcutta High Court has effectively halted the deportation of Sonali Bibi, Sweety Bibi, and their families, reversing the Centre's earlier order to deport them to Bangladesh, where they were labeled as illegal immigrants. The court mandated their return to India within a month, rectifying what it deemed an unjust decision.
The matter came to light after the families were detained by Delhi Police, accused of being unauthorized Bangladeshis despite providing identification documents like PAN and Aadhaar. The court's decision criticized the haste and lack of due process observed by authorities, which include overlooking details mandated by the FRRO.
In response to the court's ruling, political tensions flared, with TMC members accusing the BJP of pursuing an anti-Bengali agenda, while the BJP faced backlash over allegations of unfounded harassment. The case continues to stir legal and political conversations in West Bengal ahead of state elections.
