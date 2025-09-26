Europe's Drone Wall: A New Era in Defense Strategy

In a decisive move to counter drone threats, European defence ministers have concurred on Friday to construct a 'drone wall' along their borders with Russia and Ukraine. The wall aims to better monitor, track, and intercept drones that violate European airspace.

The agreement follows multiple incidents involving drones at European borders and airports, with certain attacks attributed to Russia, though it denies any deliberate misconduct. European Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius declared, 'Russia is testing the EU and NATO,' urging a strong and unified response.

A summit discussion in Copenhagen next week will expand on the framework, while acknowledging urgent security needs showcased by recent airport disruptions in Denmark. Sweden has offered Denmark military anti-drone systems to enhance deterrence measures. EU leaders plan to allocate significant resources, underlining the urgency and gravity of the threat.

