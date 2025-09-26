Delhi High Court Upholds Journalism and Free Speech in Adani Case
The Delhi High Court ordered maintaining the status quo on social media posts concerning the Adani Group by Ravish Kumar and Newslaundry. Adani agreed not to demand further content removal until a civil court concludes its interim injunction application. The court acknowledged understanding among parties and dismissed the pleas.
The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a directive to maintain the status quo on the removal of social media posts regarding the Adani Group by senior journalist Ravish Kumar and digital news platform Newslaundry.
Justice Sachin Datta acknowledged submissions from Adani Enterprises, affirming they would not request further content removal from Kumar, Newslaundry, or any intermediaries until a civil court renders a decision on the interim injunction application.
The court disposed of the petitions filed by Kumar and Newslaundry, recognizing an understanding between the parties. Adani will refrain from seeking the removal of additional material posted by Newslaundry or Kumar as of September 26, pending the civil suit resolution.
