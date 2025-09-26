Denmark Faces Drone Intrusions Under the NATO Radar

Denmark has refrained from triggering NATO's Article 4 despite experiencing drone disturbances that led to airport closures over the week. Copenhagen Airport, the leading hub in the Nordic region, among others, was shut following sightings of large drones.

Article 4 enables NATO members to convene consultations if any member perceives a threat to its security or political independence. Unlike Poland and Estonia, Denmark has chosen not to invoke this clause, which had been used sparingly since 1949 but recently activated due to similar incursions.

Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen dispelled claims suggesting Denmark had indicated state actors were involved, emphasizing a lack of evidence to assign responsibility. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen linked the drone activities to a form of hybrid warfare possibly involving Russia, accusations Moscow denies.

