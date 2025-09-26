Telangana Increases BC Reservation to 42%

The Telangana government has officially announced an increase in reservations for Backward Classes (BC) in local bodies from 23% to 42% with a new Government Order. This significant policy change follows the passage of two Bills earlier this year.

These Bills are now waiting for Presidential assent, a step that has yet to be taken. The state government's decision stems from promises made during the 2023 assembly election campaign. The ruling Congress, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, sees this as fulfilling a vital commitment.

Reddy recently protested at Jantar Mantar, accusing the BJP-led central government of delaying the Bills due to anti-OBC sentiments. The push for increased reservation has been a contentious issue affecting local governance and representation.

