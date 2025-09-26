Major Breakthrough: Four Naxalites Arrested in Chhattisgarh

In a significant development, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district have apprehended four Naxalite members, two of whom had bounties totaling Rs 9 lakh, police said on Friday.

Among the arrested is Mallesh Kunjam, a divisional leader of Maoists in Jagargunda area, detained from the forests near Polampalli village. The operation was conducted by a joint team comprising the District Reserve Guard and the CRPF's elite CoBRA unit.

Severe charges including murder, attack on police, and abduction stand against the accused. Another key arrest was made of Anil Veko from Darmer village, who is linked to recent IED blasts. Details from the operations led to the seizure of illegal firearms, significantly weakening the Naxal cadre.

(With inputs from agencies.)