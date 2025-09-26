Left Menu

Gruesome Murder in Gorakhpur: Mystery of the Beheaded Woman

A shocking murder in Gorakhpur was unveiled when villagers found the beheaded body of a woman, identified as Kalawati Yadav. Police investigations are ongoing with a suspect detained for questioning. Her family is devastated, as Kalawati's sons rushed home upon hearing the tragic news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:13 IST
Gruesome Murder in Gorakhpur: Mystery of the Beheaded Woman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves through Gorakhpur, villagers stumbled upon the beheaded body of a woman in a field on Friday morning. Her head was found partially buried not far from her torso.

The police were alerted and arrived at the scene around 6 am. The victim was identified as 60-year-old Kalawati Yadav, hailing from Bhui Dharpur village. A sickle was recovered at the scene, and authorities have since detained one suspect for questioning.

Kalawati, a widow, leaves behind her two sons and a daughter. Both sons, who worked outside the state, rushed back upon receiving the tragic news. The local police continue to investigate, with a post-mortem examination underway to further the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Assembly Challenges Centre Over Insufficient Flood Relief Efforts

Punjab Assembly Challenges Centre Over Insufficient Flood Relief Efforts

 India
2
Supreme Court Upholds JSW Steel's Resolution in Landmark Insolvency Ruling

Supreme Court Upholds JSW Steel's Resolution in Landmark Insolvency Ruling

 India
3
Kerala High Court Demands Action on Snakebites in Schools

Kerala High Court Demands Action on Snakebites in Schools

 India
4
The NFL Touchdown in Dublin: A Boost for Tourism and Sports Enthusiasm

The NFL Touchdown in Dublin: A Boost for Tourism and Sports Enthusiasm

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From defense to danger: How AI is rewriting rules of cybersecurity

GIS transforms global fight against toxic water pollution

AI governance approach turns ethics into actionable questions

Ethical dangers of recursive AI systems and digital human twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025