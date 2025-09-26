Gruesome Murder in Gorakhpur: Mystery of the Beheaded Woman

In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves through Gorakhpur, villagers stumbled upon the beheaded body of a woman in a field on Friday morning. Her head was found partially buried not far from her torso.

The police were alerted and arrived at the scene around 6 am. The victim was identified as 60-year-old Kalawati Yadav, hailing from Bhui Dharpur village. A sickle was recovered at the scene, and authorities have since detained one suspect for questioning.

Kalawati, a widow, leaves behind her two sons and a daughter. Both sons, who worked outside the state, rushed back upon receiving the tragic news. The local police continue to investigate, with a post-mortem examination underway to further the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)