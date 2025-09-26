Supreme Court's Firm Stand on Contempt in Saharanpur Eviction Case

The Supreme Court on Friday took a stern approach as it found two people guilty of contempt for ignoring an eviction order concerning their rental premises in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Justice J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi, overseeing a bench, sentenced one contemnor to three months' civil imprisonment and instructed authorities to escort him to Tihar Jail.

The individuals were also fined, with the court emphasizing additional prison time for non-payment, underscoring the judiciary's zero tolerance towards any acts of defiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)