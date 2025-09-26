Left Menu

Social Media Strife: Party Drama Unfolds

Tensions in the PMK arise as Dr S Ramadoss' social media accounts remain hijacked by Anbumani Ramadoss' supporters. Despite police complaints, no restoration has been made. Underlying familial and political disputes add complexity, with disciplinary actions and leadership shifts escalating the conflict further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) have intensified as R Arul, a loyalist to party founder Dr S Ramadoss, reports that Ramadoss' social media accounts remain compromised.

Originally hacked post-May 28, the accounts are allegedly controlled by supporters of Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, Ramadoss' son. Despite lodging a complaint with the police, Arul claims that efforts to restore control have been futile.

Adding to the turmoil, Arul was expelled from PMK for alleged indiscipline, which he denies, urging reconciliation between father and son as internal leadership conflicts continue to unravel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

