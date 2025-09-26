Judge Nachmanoff: Biden-Appointed Federal Judge Takes on Comey Case
U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff, appointed by President Biden, is presiding over the case against former FBI Director James Comey. Comey is charged with false statements and obstruction of a congressional proceeding. Prosecutors claim he misled Congress during a 2020 testimony. He faces up to five years if convicted.
U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff is set to hear the criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey, highlighting his reputation as an advocate for sentencing reform. Appointed by President Joe Biden, Nachmanoff previously served as a public defender and has a record of contesting mandatory minimum sentences.
Comey, who faces charges of making false statements and obstructing a congressional proceeding, will appear in court on October 9. Prosecutors allege that Comey misled the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020. If convicted, Comey could face up to five years in prison.
Nominated in 2021, Nachmanoff was confirmed by the Senate with a narrow vote, emphasizing Biden's push for more public defenders on the federal bench. His legal career spans decades in Virginia, and his time as a judge has included high-profile cases impacting both sides of the political spectrum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
