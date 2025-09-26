Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Allegations Against Sujanpur SDM

A woman from Kullu has accused Sujanpur SDM Vikas Shukla of sexual exploitation. Shukla dismisses these claims as baseless, asserting that prior investigations cleared him. The woman alleged the incident involved attempted rape and filming by Shukla's friend. Shukla disputes her version, claiming harassment. Meanwhile, another Himachal Pradesh SDM faces related charges and seeks anticipatory bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla/Hamirpur | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:31 IST
In a developing story from Kullu, severe allegations have been made against Sujanpur's Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Vikas Shukla, accusing him of sexual exploitation.

Shukla, addressing the public via a video, categorically denied the accusations, labeling them as unfounded. He asserted that consecutive investigations have proven his innocence.

The accuser, a panchayat secretary, claims that Shukla attempted to rape her and filmed the act alongside an accomplice. Shukla, however, cites a professional relationship gone awry, accusing her of harassment. Meanwhile, another SDM in Himachal Pradesh is embroiled in a similar controversy, awaiting a court decision on his anticipatory bail.

