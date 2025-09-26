Controversy Surrounds Allegations Against Sujanpur SDM

In a developing story from Kullu, severe allegations have been made against Sujanpur's Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Vikas Shukla, accusing him of sexual exploitation.

Shukla, addressing the public via a video, categorically denied the accusations, labeling them as unfounded. He asserted that consecutive investigations have proven his innocence.

The accuser, a panchayat secretary, claims that Shukla attempted to rape her and filmed the act alongside an accomplice. Shukla, however, cites a professional relationship gone awry, accusing her of harassment. Meanwhile, another SDM in Himachal Pradesh is embroiled in a similar controversy, awaiting a court decision on his anticipatory bail.