Deceptive Plots Unveiled: Acid Attack Shocks Community

In a shocking incident in Amroha district, a young teacher was victimized in an acid attack, with 20 to 30 percent burns reported. Police have arrested the alleged perpetrator, Nishu Tiwari, who was reportedly manipulated by a woman using multiple identities.

According to Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar, the victim was ambushed on her way home, leading to a swift police response. During Nishu's arrest, an exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in the police shooting him in self-defense. He and the woman, Jahanvi alias Archana, are now in custody.

Further investigations revealed that the accused was lured into committing the crime by Jahanvi, who allegedly had personal grievances against the victim. This case has raised awareness about the dangers of deceptive online interactions and highlights the need for vigilant law enforcement efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)