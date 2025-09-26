NIA Chargesheets Key Accused in PLFI Terror Conspiracy Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its crackdown on terrorism with a fresh chargesheet against an accused in a broader conspiracy involving the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI). The development signifies a major step in addressing unlawful activities in Jharkhand and surrounding areas.

Krishna Yadav, also known as Krishna Mahto and Sultan, hailing from Ranchi in Jharkhand, is the latest suspect to be formally charged. This marks the seventh chargesheet linked to the case, showcasing the persistent efforts of the NIA in dismantling the terror group's operation.

The chargesheet was submitted in the NIA special court in Ranchi, outlining Yadav's role in collaborating with other PLFI members to revive the organization's malicious activities. The group has been notorious for extorting businessmen and attacking government interests across several states in eastern India.

