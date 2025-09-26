Left Menu

NIA Takes Action: Hizbul Mujahideen's Asset Seizure

The National Investigation Agency seized properties of Tariq Ahmad Mir, linked to Hizbul Mujahideen, for supplying arms to terrorists. This action follows a special court order in Jammu against the accused, aiming to dismantle terror operations in Kashmir and maintain peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:07 IST
NIA Takes Action: Hizbul Mujahideen's Asset Seizure
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has moved decisively against terrorist networks in Kashmir, attaching immovable properties belonging to a known Hizbul Mujahideen operative.

Tariq Ahmad Mir, arrested in April and subsequently chargesheeted, had his assets seized as per an NIA special court's directive in Jammu.

The assets include a residential building and land in Shopian district, underscoring the ongoing efforts to disrupt the operations of terror outfits threatening India's peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Udhayanidhi Stalin Rallies DMK Cadres Amidst Political Jabs

Udhayanidhi Stalin Rallies DMK Cadres Amidst Political Jabs

 India
2
From Quiz Champs to Siachen: Youth Embark on Unprecedented Expedition

From Quiz Champs to Siachen: Youth Embark on Unprecedented Expedition

 India
3
Abrupt Halt: Abra Ends Merger Talks Between Gol and Azul

Abrupt Halt: Abra Ends Merger Talks Between Gol and Azul

 Global
4
Maharashtra Braces for Torrential Downpours: Official Advisory Issued

Maharashtra Braces for Torrential Downpours: Official Advisory Issued

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From defense to danger: How AI is rewriting rules of cybersecurity

GIS transforms global fight against toxic water pollution

AI governance approach turns ethics into actionable questions

Ethical dangers of recursive AI systems and digital human twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025