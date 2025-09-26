NIA Takes Action: Hizbul Mujahideen's Asset Seizure
The National Investigation Agency seized properties of Tariq Ahmad Mir, linked to Hizbul Mujahideen, for supplying arms to terrorists. This action follows a special court order in Jammu against the accused, aiming to dismantle terror operations in Kashmir and maintain peace in the region.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has moved decisively against terrorist networks in Kashmir, attaching immovable properties belonging to a known Hizbul Mujahideen operative.
Tariq Ahmad Mir, arrested in April and subsequently chargesheeted, had his assets seized as per an NIA special court's directive in Jammu.
The assets include a residential building and land in Shopian district, underscoring the ongoing efforts to disrupt the operations of terror outfits threatening India's peace and stability.
