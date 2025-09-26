NIA Takes Action: Hizbul Mujahideen's Asset Seizure

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has moved decisively against terrorist networks in Kashmir, attaching immovable properties belonging to a known Hizbul Mujahideen operative.

Tariq Ahmad Mir, arrested in April and subsequently chargesheeted, had his assets seized as per an NIA special court's directive in Jammu.

The assets include a residential building and land in Shopian district, underscoring the ongoing efforts to disrupt the operations of terror outfits threatening India's peace and stability.

