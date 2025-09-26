Left Menu

Drone Caution in Schleswig-Holstein Sparks Security Alert

The northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein is investigating drone sightings for potential espionage and sabotage after similar incidents in Denmark disrupted air traffic. The state's interior minister expressed close coordination with national authorities and vigilance to address the security concern posed by state actors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The interior ministry of Schleswig-Holstein in northern Germany has confirmed that drones were sighted overnight, prompting an investigation into potential espionage and sabotage activities. This alert follows recent drone incursions in Denmark, which have caused significant disruptions to air traffic across the nation.

Denmark, sharing borders with Schleswig-Holstein, has alerted NATO allies about these incidents, citing unspecified 'state actors' as the culprits. In light of this, Schleswig-Holstein's interior minister, Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, noted ongoing consultations with the federal government and the German military to assess the situation.

'Of course, we in Schleswig-Holstein are also investigating every suspicion of espionage and sabotage in this case and remain very vigilant in this area,' Suetterlin-Waack emphasized, highlighting the state's commitment to maintaining national security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

