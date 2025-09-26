Meerut Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Daughter

A court in Meerut has sentenced Amit Jindal to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of his minor daughter. In a case that has gripped the local community, Jindal was also fined Rs 17,000, with an extra two months added to his sentence should he fail to pay.

The harrowing incident came to light on August 14, 2020, when the minor's mother filed a complaint, leading to Jindal's arrest. He was taken into custody by the TP Nagar police shortly after the report.

On Friday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Yash Pal Singh Lodhi delivered the verdict, finding Jindal guilty and sending a strong message about the gravity of such offenses.

