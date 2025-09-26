Left Menu

Meerut Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Daughter

Amit Jindal from Meerut has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor daughter. In addition to the prison term, the court imposed a fine of Rs 17,000, with an additional two months if unpaid. The crime was reported on August 14, 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:23 IST
Meerut Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Daughter
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Meerut has sentenced Amit Jindal to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of his minor daughter. In a case that has gripped the local community, Jindal was also fined Rs 17,000, with an extra two months added to his sentence should he fail to pay.

The harrowing incident came to light on August 14, 2020, when the minor's mother filed a complaint, leading to Jindal's arrest. He was taken into custody by the TP Nagar police shortly after the report.

On Friday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Yash Pal Singh Lodhi delivered the verdict, finding Jindal guilty and sending a strong message about the gravity of such offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Trade Show: Empowering Water Conservation and Cultural Heritage

Uttar Pradesh Trade Show: Empowering Water Conservation and Cultural Heritag...

 India
2
Court Defends Satirical Freedom Over Defamation Allegations

Court Defends Satirical Freedom Over Defamation Allegations

 India
3
Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

 United States
4
Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025