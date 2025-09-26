Mumbai Police Cracks Down on Local Arms Trafficking Duo
Mumbai police seized five country-made pistols, live cartridges, and other materials from two suspects. Dheeraj Upadhyay was arrested from Mumbai and Ravindra Pandey from Uttar Pradesh. The operation also recovered a foreign-made pistol, magazines, .12 bore cartridges, and a vehicle, spotlighting local arms trafficking issues.
The Mumbai police made a breakthrough in curbing local arms trafficking by arresting two notorious history-sheeters and seizing a cache of weaponry. Five country-made pistols and live cartridges were part of the haul.
The operation led to the arrest of Dheeraj Surendra Upadhyay, 36, in Mumbai, and his associate, Ravindra alias Raghavendra Pandey, in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Upadhyay with two country-made pistols and a live cartridge.
Pandey's arrest followed based on Upadhyay's interrogation, leading to the seizure of three additional pistols and nine cartridges. Authorities also recovered a foreign-made pistol, three magazines, .12 bore cartridges, and a Maruti Suzuki car, intensifying focus on illicit arms trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
