Left Menu

Mumbai Police Cracks Down on Local Arms Trafficking Duo

Mumbai police seized five country-made pistols, live cartridges, and other materials from two suspects. Dheeraj Upadhyay was arrested from Mumbai and Ravindra Pandey from Uttar Pradesh. The operation also recovered a foreign-made pistol, magazines, .12 bore cartridges, and a vehicle, spotlighting local arms trafficking issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:24 IST
Mumbai Police Cracks Down on Local Arms Trafficking Duo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police made a breakthrough in curbing local arms trafficking by arresting two notorious history-sheeters and seizing a cache of weaponry. Five country-made pistols and live cartridges were part of the haul.

The operation led to the arrest of Dheeraj Surendra Upadhyay, 36, in Mumbai, and his associate, Ravindra alias Raghavendra Pandey, in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Upadhyay with two country-made pistols and a live cartridge.

Pandey's arrest followed based on Upadhyay's interrogation, leading to the seizure of three additional pistols and nine cartridges. Authorities also recovered a foreign-made pistol, three magazines, .12 bore cartridges, and a Maruti Suzuki car, intensifying focus on illicit arms trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Trade Show: Empowering Water Conservation and Cultural Heritage

Uttar Pradesh Trade Show: Empowering Water Conservation and Cultural Heritag...

 India
2
Court Defends Satirical Freedom Over Defamation Allegations

Court Defends Satirical Freedom Over Defamation Allegations

 India
3
Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

 United States
4
Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025