Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Chhattisgarh Judicial Officer

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea by a former Chhattisgarh judicial officer contesting his dismissal from service in April 2016. Allegations were made in a criminal complaint filed by the petitioner's wife, implicating senior judges. The dismissal was upheld consistently through legal proceedings including appeals to higher courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:24 IST
In a critical decision, the Supreme Court has dismissed the plea of a former Chhattisgarh judicial officer, endorsing his 2016 termination. The officer faced serious allegations within a criminal complaint filed by his wife, which included accusations against senior judges of the high court.

The court, led by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, emphasized the gravity of the allegations and asserted that such individuals shouldn't hold government or judicial positions. This sharp rebuke followed the officer's long-standing legal battle challenging his dismissal.

The petitioner's journey through the courts included an appeal to the Chhattisgarh High Court, which upheld his removal due to his alleged tendency to make adverse remarks about his colleagues and superiors. The high court's stance was reinforced by prior recommendations following an inquiry into his conduct.

