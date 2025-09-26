Left Menu

U.S. Judge Upholds DJI's Inclusion on Pentagon's Military Ties List

A U.S. judge has upheld the inclusion of DJI, the leading drone manufacturer, on a list of companies allegedly linked to China's military. The ruling, which asserts risks associated with business ties to Chinese firms, impacts DJI's ability to engage in U.S. governmental contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:58 IST
A U.S. judge rejected DJI's attempt to remove itself from a Pentagon list identifying companies with alleged ties to China's military. The ruling was handed down by U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman, who cited substantial evidence supporting the Defense Department's position.

DJI, the world's largest drone maker, argued that it is not controlled by the Chinese military. Despite their appeal, both DJI and their legal representation have yet to comment, while the Defense Department remained silent on the matter.

The designation could severely limit DJI's access to U.S. contracts, as well as stigmatize the company within the industry. The ruling underscores ongoing U.S. concerns about security risks posed by Chinese tech companies linked to state activities.

