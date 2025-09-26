U.S. Judge Upholds DJI's Inclusion on Pentagon's Military Ties List

A U.S. judge rejected DJI's attempt to remove itself from a Pentagon list identifying companies with alleged ties to China's military. The ruling was handed down by U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman, who cited substantial evidence supporting the Defense Department's position.

DJI, the world's largest drone maker, argued that it is not controlled by the Chinese military. Despite their appeal, both DJI and their legal representation have yet to comment, while the Defense Department remained silent on the matter.

The designation could severely limit DJI's access to U.S. contracts, as well as stigmatize the company within the industry. The ruling underscores ongoing U.S. concerns about security risks posed by Chinese tech companies linked to state activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)