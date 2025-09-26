Left Menu

Accountability in Floodgate Fiasco: Union Minister Calls for Swift Action

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh inspected floodgates on the Ravi river, calling for accountability at the highest level for mismanagement. He noted that delays in opening gates contributed to flooding. The Punjab government suspended three junior officials, but Singh demanded that higher authorities be held responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-09-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 23:13 IST
Accountability in Floodgate Fiasco: Union Minister Calls for Swift Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh conducted an inspection of the floodgates on the Ravi river on Friday, urging for a transparent inquiry to determine accountability at the highest levels for alleged mismanagement. He criticized the handling of the gates, which contributed to severe flooding in parts of Punjab.

Singh specified that the flooding in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, and Amritsar could have been prevented with timely operation of the floodgates. He highlighted that gates should be opened at a water level of 523 metres, yet on this occasion, they were not activated until the level surpassed 527 metres, leading to heavy inundation.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the handling of the situation, Singh emphasized that suspension of junior officials is insufficient. He's advocating for accountability among high-ranking officials who have the authority to make critical decisions. Singh called for a thorough investigation into both technical and administrative lapses to prevent future disasters.

TRENDING

1
Court Defends Satirical Freedom Over Defamation Allegations

Court Defends Satirical Freedom Over Defamation Allegations

 India
2
Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

 United States
3
Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

 United Arab Emirates
4
Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025