Accountability in Floodgate Fiasco: Union Minister Calls for Swift Action

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh conducted an inspection of the floodgates on the Ravi river on Friday, urging for a transparent inquiry to determine accountability at the highest levels for alleged mismanagement. He criticized the handling of the gates, which contributed to severe flooding in parts of Punjab.

Singh specified that the flooding in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, and Amritsar could have been prevented with timely operation of the floodgates. He highlighted that gates should be opened at a water level of 523 metres, yet on this occasion, they were not activated until the level surpassed 527 metres, leading to heavy inundation.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the handling of the situation, Singh emphasized that suspension of junior officials is insufficient. He's advocating for accountability among high-ranking officials who have the authority to make critical decisions. Singh called for a thorough investigation into both technical and administrative lapses to prevent future disasters.