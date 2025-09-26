Justice Swift as Gujarat Police Crack Down on Bahiyal Village Rioters
In Bahiyal village, Gujarat police have arrested all involved rioters who attacked a garba venue and damaged properties after a social media post sparked tensions. Arrests occurred following a forceful entry into homes. The authorities plan to recover damages from those identified via CCTV footage.
In a decisive action by Gujarat police, all rioters involved in the Bahiyal village incident have been apprehended. State Minister for Home Harsh Sanghavi confirmed the arrests on Friday, noting that entry into homes was sometimes forcefully made to apprehend culprits.
The tensions arose after a social media post from a Hindu individual mentioning a viral trend incited the minority community, escalating into attacks on a garba venue and subsequent property damage. Authorities, including Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Vasamsetty, have reported on the sequence of events leading to the violence.
Sanghavi assured that the state will recover the damages through fines based on CCTV footage identification of the rioters. Over 60 people have been arrested, reinforcing the state's stance on maintaining order and imposing accountability.
