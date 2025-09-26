Left Menu

R Venkataramani Re-Appointed as India's Attorney General: A Legal Stalwart Returns

Senior advocate R Venkataramani has been reappointed as the Attorney General of India for another two years, effective October 1. His role includes representing the government in court and advising on legal matters. Venkataramani has a rich history in constitutional and various legal fields, serving since 2022.

Updated: 26-09-2025 23:58 IST
R Venkataramani
  • Country:
  • India

Senior advocate R Venkataramani has been reappointed as India's attorney general for a two-year term, beginning October 1, the law ministry announced on Friday. This move extends his tenure beyond the conclusion of his current term, which ends on September 30.

Having assumed the role on October 1, 2022, succeeding the esteemed jurist K K Venugopal, Venkataramani continues to serve in a prestigious constitutional position appointed by the president on the Union government's recommendation. In this role, the attorney general has the authority to appear in any court across the nation and manages government litigation while providing critical legal advice.

R Venkataramani, born in Puducherry in 1950, boasts decades of Supreme Court practice across various branches of law including constitutional, human rights, and consumer law. Enrolling with the Tamil Nadu Bar Council in 1977, and designated senior advocate by the apex court in 1997, he played a significant role as a Law Commission member in 2010.

