Rage Against Pollution: MLA's Ultimatum to Inactive Board

In a bold statement, Telangana MLA J Anirudh Reddy on Friday threatened to set fire to a pharmaceutical unit in his Jadcherla constituency if immediate action is not taken against its alleged pollution emissions. He has given the Pollution Control Board a one-day ultimatum to address the issue.

Reddy, known for his vocal stance on environmental issues, expressed his frustration over the lack of action despite raising the concern in the Assembly. Local news channels aired footage of Reddy condemning the board's negligence.

The MLA emphasized his commitment to protecting the rights of farmers in his constituency, stating he has exhausted all formal complaint channels. Reddy pledged to take matters into his own hands if necessary, planning a vivid demonstration at the factory this Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)