Supreme Court Supports Trump's Foreign Aid Block Amid 'America First' Push

The U.S. Supreme Court backed Donald Trump's administration, allowing it to withhold $4 billion in foreign aid despite Congress's authorization. The case highlights the conflict over presidential authority to rescind appropriated funds. This decision aligns with Trump's 'America First' policy and efforts to reduce international aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 02:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court granted President Donald Trump a victory by allowing his administration to withhold approximately $4 billion in foreign aid authorized by Congress. The decision underscores Trump's 'America First' policy, prioritizing domestic over international financial commitments.

The case arose when aid groups filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, claiming it lacked the authority to rescind funds allocated by Congress for foreign aid, UN peacekeeping, and democracy initiatives. U.S. District Judge Amir Ali initially ordered the administration to release the funds, a decision subsequently blocked by the Supreme Court.

The ruling raises questions about presidential powers in fiscal matters, with the Justice Department arguing that forcing fund release undercuts the executive's ability to negotiate with Congress. The bid to rescind funds, last seen in 1977, has drawn criticism from legal experts warning against unchecked presidential powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

