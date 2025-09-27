The UN Security Council's effort to postpone sanctions on Iran fell through, despite various meetings aimed at reaching an agreement before the deadline. Russia and China's proposal did not receive necessary backing, leading to the reimposition of sanctions established in Iran's 2015 nuclear deal.

Sanctions, reinstated by European countries and the US, will impact Iran's economy by freezing assets and halting military trades. This move is expected to increase tensions between Iran and Western nations, with Iran considering withdrawing from the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

Negotiations between Iran and European countries failed to yield results. Despite attempts to open diplomatic channels, the planned sanctions will come into effect, prompting Iran to threaten terminating cooperation with the UN atomic body if sanctions proceed.