Des Moines School Superintendent Arrested Amid Immigration Crackdown

In a dramatic turn of events, U.S. immigration officials apprehended Ian Roberts, the superintendent of Des Moines public schools, on Friday. The arrest was due to a prior deportation order linked to Roberts, a Guyanese native who arrived in the United States in 1999 on a student visa.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security stated Roberts was ordered deported in 2024 and had a 2020 weapons charge, though details were sparse. Roberts' arrest underlines the Trump administration's robust approach to immigration enforcement, sparking concerns about school safety amid policy changes since President Biden's tenure.

Des Moines, with an immigrant community just below the national average, now faces uncertainty in its educational leadership. The Des Moines School Board, while confirming the arrest, focused on reassuring the community of their ongoing commitment to student and employee wellbeing.

(With inputs from agencies.)