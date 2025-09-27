Diplomatic Urgency: UAE Pushes for Peace in Gaza
UAE's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, emphasized the immediate need to cease the Gaza conflict in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the UN General Assembly. UAE has previously cautioned Israel that annexing the West Bank could disrupt the Abraham Accords normalizing their relations.
During the UN General Assembly in New York, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed the pressing requirement to end the ongoing Gaza war while engaging in discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as per reports from UAE's state news agency early Saturday.
In a previous statement made in September, the UAE explicitly warned Israel that efforts to annex territories in the occupied West Bank would breach a crucial 'red line' for Abu Dhabi, potentially jeopardizing the integrity of the Abraham Accords which facilitated the normalization of relations between UAE and Israel.
The UAE's stance highlights its commitment to maintaining diplomatic ties while advocating for peace and stability in the region, reflecting broader concerns over regional security and international diplomatic efforts.
ALSO READ
Protests Ignite Against Netanyahu's UN Visit Amid Gaza Tensions
Netanyahu's Defiant UN Speech: Rallying Israel Against Terrorism and Isolation
Netanyahu Denounces Western Support for Palestinian Statehood Amid U.N. Tensions
Netanyahu's Dramatic UN Speech: A Masterclass in Political Theater
Netanyahu Faces Global Scrutiny Amid UNGA Speech on Gaza Conflict