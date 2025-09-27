Diplomatic Urgency: UAE Pushes for Peace in Gaza

During the UN General Assembly in New York, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed the pressing requirement to end the ongoing Gaza war while engaging in discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as per reports from UAE's state news agency early Saturday.

In a previous statement made in September, the UAE explicitly warned Israel that efforts to annex territories in the occupied West Bank would breach a crucial 'red line' for Abu Dhabi, potentially jeopardizing the integrity of the Abraham Accords which facilitated the normalization of relations between UAE and Israel.

The UAE's stance highlights its commitment to maintaining diplomatic ties while advocating for peace and stability in the region, reflecting broader concerns over regional security and international diplomatic efforts.