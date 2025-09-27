Railway Station Jewel Thieves Nabbed in Mumbai

In a significant breakthrough, Mumbai police have apprehended two suspects from a gang that targeted passengers at local railway stations, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The arrested individuals, identified as Afzal Ahmed Madari and Mushtaq Najmuddin Madari, allegedly approached commuters in Thane and Mumbai, skillfully engaged them in conversation, and then pilfered gold jewelry.

Authorities have successfully recovered gold worth Rs 10 lakh, attributing the thefts to the gang from Nashik, as verified through CCTV footage at the crime scenes.

