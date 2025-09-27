Extradition Success: Terrorist Parminder Singh Brought to Justice

In a significant development, a Babbar Khalsa International terrorist, Parminder Singh, known as Pindi, has been extradited from the United Arab Emirates to India. This milestone was confirmed by a senior Punjab Police officer on Saturday.

Pindi, a close associate of overseas terrorists including Harwinder Singh, also known as Rinda, and Happy Passia, was brought from Abu Dhabi thanks to the concerted efforts of central agencies and meticulous planning by the Punjab Police, under the guidance of the Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav.

An operation was launched following a red corner notice requested by the Batala police. With a dedicated team dispatched to the UAE on September 24, the coordination involved the Ministry of External Affairs and local UAE authorities. This international collaboration saw the successful return of Pindi to face justice for crimes including petrol bomb attacks and extortion in Gurdaspur.

(With inputs from agencies.)