Decisive Strike: Pakistan Neutralizes 17 TTP Militants

In a significant security operation, Pakistani forces successfully neutralized 17 militants associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The joint effort by the Frontier Corps and local police, conducted on Friday, marks a notable victory against terrorism in the region, as reported by the authorities on Saturday.

The operation was launched in the Karak district following verified intelligence indicating the presence of TTP militants from the Mullah Nazir group. As forces approached, the terrorists opened fire, leading to a confrontation that resulted in the militants' deaths. Authorities recovered substantial arms and ammunition from the site.

During the mission, three security personnel sustained injuries. The slain militants were implicated in multiple criminal activities, including attacks on security forces and kidnapping for ransom. Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in Darsha Khel and adjacent areas of Karak to aid in further security sweeps, as several militants remain at large.