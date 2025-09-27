Left Menu

Decisive Strike: Pakistan Neutralizes 17 TTP Militants

Pakistani security forces effectively thwarted a threat by eliminating 17 militants linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in a strategic operation. The joint operation by Frontier Corps and police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa highlighted a significant victory against terrorism, although some militants evaded capture, prompting continued security efforts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 27-09-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 13:20 IST
Decisive Strike: Pakistan Neutralizes 17 TTP Militants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant security operation, Pakistani forces successfully neutralized 17 militants associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The joint effort by the Frontier Corps and local police, conducted on Friday, marks a notable victory against terrorism in the region, as reported by the authorities on Saturday.

The operation was launched in the Karak district following verified intelligence indicating the presence of TTP militants from the Mullah Nazir group. As forces approached, the terrorists opened fire, leading to a confrontation that resulted in the militants' deaths. Authorities recovered substantial arms and ammunition from the site.

During the mission, three security personnel sustained injuries. The slain militants were implicated in multiple criminal activities, including attacks on security forces and kidnapping for ransom. Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in Darsha Khel and adjacent areas of Karak to aid in further security sweeps, as several militants remain at large.

TRENDING

1
India's First Bullet Train Track Turnout Inauguration Steams Ahead in Surat

India's First Bullet Train Track Turnout Inauguration Steams Ahead in Surat

 India
2
Naidu's Vision: From 'Swadeshi 4G' to Global Leadership

Naidu's Vision: From 'Swadeshi 4G' to Global Leadership

 India
3
Leadership Showdown in the Land of Paradise: Seychelles’ Pivotal Election

Leadership Showdown in the Land of Paradise: Seychelles’ Pivotal Election

 Canada
4
BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network: A Leap Towards Self-Reliant India

BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network: A Leap Towards Self-Reliant India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025