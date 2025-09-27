Left Menu

Cleric's Arrest Sparks Tensions in Bareilly 'I Love Muhammad' Protest

Tauqeer Raza Khan, a cleric and Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief, was detained following violent clashes in Bareilly during a protest supporting the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. The unrest surfaced after Raza's demonstration was canceled. Khan criticized police actions and highlighted what he termed as 'continuous attacks on Muslims.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 27-09-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 13:53 IST
Tensions escalated in Bareilly after the arrest of Tauqeer Raza Khan, a local cleric and leader of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, following his call for a protest supporting the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. The event turned violent, with demonstrators clashing with police near a mosque in the Kotwali area on Friday.

Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya confirmed Khan's detention and emphasized that the situation was now under control. The protest, initially canceled due to lack of permission, ignited when a large crowd confronted police, leading to stone-pelting and arrests. Over two dozen individuals were detained amid the chaos.

Raza issued a video statement disputing the official account, accusing authorities of house arrest, and lamenting the inability to present a memorandum to India's president. He criticized police actions, claiming unwarranted force against Muslims and warning that suppressing religious sentiments could lead to greater unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

