Left Menu

Dalit Students Denied Pathway Access Sparks Outrage in Thanjavur

A case was filed against a woman and her family in Thanjavur after Dalit students were allegedly barred from using a common path. The incident went viral, leading to an investigation. Villagers claim they must take a 1.5 km detour due to blocked access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thanjavur(Tn) | Updated: 27-09-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 14:46 IST
Dalit Students Denied Pathway Access Sparks Outrage in Thanjavur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, Dalit students in Thanjavur were allegedly denied the right to traverse a common path by a local woman and her family.

The incident, captured on video, shows schoolchildren being blocked and berated on their way to school, sparking widespread indignation.

The local authorities have filed a case, and investigations are ongoing, though no arrests have yet been reported. Villagers are forced to take longer routes due to this blockade, drawing further public scrutiny.

TRENDING

1
DMK has underground dealing with BJP, vote for DMK is vote for BJP, alleges TVK chief Vijay at Namakkal rally.

DMK has underground dealing with BJP, vote for DMK is vote for BJP, alleges ...

 India
2
TVK is ordinary people's voice; DMK loots TN and 2026 Assembly fight is between TVK and DMK: Vijay at Namakkal rally.

TVK is ordinary people's voice; DMK loots TN and 2026 Assembly fight is betw...

 India
3
Vijay's Grand Namakkal Campaign Ignites Energy and Anticipation

Vijay's Grand Namakkal Campaign Ignites Energy and Anticipation

 India
4
People's Role in Ending Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

People's Role in Ending Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025