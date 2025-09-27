Dalit Students Denied Pathway Access Sparks Outrage in Thanjavur
A case was filed against a woman and her family in Thanjavur after Dalit students were allegedly barred from using a common path. The incident went viral, leading to an investigation. Villagers claim they must take a 1.5 km detour due to blocked access.
In a disturbing incident, Dalit students in Thanjavur were allegedly denied the right to traverse a common path by a local woman and her family.
The incident, captured on video, shows schoolchildren being blocked and berated on their way to school, sparking widespread indignation.
The local authorities have filed a case, and investigations are ongoing, though no arrests have yet been reported. Villagers are forced to take longer routes due to this blockade, drawing further public scrutiny.
