Dalit Students Denied Pathway Access Sparks Outrage in Thanjavur

In a disturbing incident, Dalit students in Thanjavur were allegedly denied the right to traverse a common path by a local woman and her family.

The incident, captured on video, shows schoolchildren being blocked and berated on their way to school, sparking widespread indignation.

The local authorities have filed a case, and investigations are ongoing, though no arrests have yet been reported. Villagers are forced to take longer routes due to this blockade, drawing further public scrutiny.