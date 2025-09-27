Mystery Surrounds Shock Killing of Businessman in Malpe
In the Malpe area, businessman Saifuddin was shot dead by unidentified assailants. Known for his criminal ties, his murder has sparked unrest locally. Police are investigating, with no arrests yet as multiple teams examine evidence to determine the motive behind the killing.
- Country:
- India
A local transport businessman was killed on Saturday in the Malpe area under mysterious circumstances. The victim, Saifuddin, 38, had a criminal history, according to police reports.
He was attacked near his place of work by a group of unidentified individuals who opened fire on him. Eyewitnesses reported that the perpetrators not only shot at Saifuddin multiple times but also physically assaulted him before making their escape on a motorcycle.
Local law enforcement officials, including Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, are actively investigating the case by reviewing CCTV footage and gathering eyewitness accounts. Despite increased police presence and security in the area following the incident, no arrests have been reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saifuddin
- Malpe
- killing
- businessman
- assailants
- police
- inquiry
- violence
- transport
- motive
ALSO READ
Wrote to Gauhati HC to set up judicial panel to ensure transparency in police probe into singer Zubeen Garg's death: Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Delhi Police Foils Major Fire Hazard: 3,580 kg of Illegal Firecrackers Seized
OBC Representation in Question: Congress MP Challenges Delhi Police Recruitment Discrepancies
Tripura Fortifies Durga Puja Security with Massive Police Deployment
Punjab Police's Major Win: Extradition of BKI Terrorist from UAE