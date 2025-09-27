Mystery Surrounds Shock Killing of Businessman in Malpe

A local transport businessman was killed on Saturday in the Malpe area under mysterious circumstances. The victim, Saifuddin, 38, had a criminal history, according to police reports.

He was attacked near his place of work by a group of unidentified individuals who opened fire on him. Eyewitnesses reported that the perpetrators not only shot at Saifuddin multiple times but also physically assaulted him before making their escape on a motorcycle.

Local law enforcement officials, including Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, are actively investigating the case by reviewing CCTV footage and gathering eyewitness accounts. Despite increased police presence and security in the area following the incident, no arrests have been reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)