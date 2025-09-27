Left Menu

Unidentified Drones Pose Threat to Danish and Norwegian Military Installations

Unidentified drones were spotted near military installations in Denmark and Norway. These incursions occurred near airports and critical infrastructure, leading to temporary closures and heightened security. Danish authorities termed these events as hybrid attacks, marking them as serious threats to critical national infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 15:42 IST
Unidentified Drones Pose Threat to Danish and Norwegian Military Installations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Denmark and Norway witnessed unidentified drones near military installations, raising serious security concerns. The Danish Armed Forces confirmed sightings at several locations, deploying capabilities in response. Meanwhile, Norwegian police are probing potential drone activities near the Oerland air force base, heightening alertness for national security.

Several airports in Denmark, including Copenhagen Airport, faced temporary closures following drone activities in the airspace. The incidents mark a series of drone incursions affecting both civilian and military areas, putting authorities on high alert.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen labeled these incursions as hybrid attacks, denoting them as the gravest threats to critical infrastructure thus far. Security measures are intensified to prevent future incidents and protect strategic assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Municipal Clerk's Final Plea for Justice

Tragic End: Municipal Clerk's Final Plea for Justice

 India
2
BMW accident: Delhi court allows bail plea of accused woman.

BMW accident: Delhi court allows bail plea of accused woman.

 India
3
Denmark and Germany Heighten Drone Defenses Amid Security Concerns

Denmark and Germany Heighten Drone Defenses Amid Security Concerns

 Denmark
4
Bail Granted in High-Profile BMW Accident Case

Bail Granted in High-Profile BMW Accident Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025