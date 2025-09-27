Unidentified Drones Pose Threat to Danish and Norwegian Military Installations
Unidentified drones were spotted near military installations in Denmark and Norway. These incursions occurred near airports and critical infrastructure, leading to temporary closures and heightened security. Danish authorities termed these events as hybrid attacks, marking them as serious threats to critical national infrastructure.
Denmark and Norway witnessed unidentified drones near military installations, raising serious security concerns. The Danish Armed Forces confirmed sightings at several locations, deploying capabilities in response. Meanwhile, Norwegian police are probing potential drone activities near the Oerland air force base, heightening alertness for national security.
Several airports in Denmark, including Copenhagen Airport, faced temporary closures following drone activities in the airspace. The incidents mark a series of drone incursions affecting both civilian and military areas, putting authorities on high alert.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen labeled these incursions as hybrid attacks, denoting them as the gravest threats to critical infrastructure thus far. Security measures are intensified to prevent future incidents and protect strategic assets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
