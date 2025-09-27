Left Menu

Assam CM Intensifies Efforts in Zubeen Garg Death Probe

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has issued lookout notices for Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma related to Zubeen Garg’s death investigation. Authorities await their statements, while freezing Mahanta's assets. Government is seeking transparency, potentially involving CBI if state police falter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-09-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 15:45 IST
Assam CM Intensifies Efforts in Zubeen Garg Death Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified the investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, issuing lookout notices against festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma.

The two are required to present their statements in Guwahati on October 6, with police preparing to escalate search efforts should they fail to comply. Sarma revealed Mahanta's financial resources have been frozen to prevent evasion.

Seeking transparency, Sarma has requested a judicial commission and proposes involving the CBI if state investigations prove inadequate. Sarma called for public restraint, warning against politicizing the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Municipal Clerk's Final Plea for Justice

Tragic End: Municipal Clerk's Final Plea for Justice

 India
2
BMW accident: Delhi court allows bail plea of accused woman.

BMW accident: Delhi court allows bail plea of accused woman.

 India
3
Denmark and Germany Heighten Drone Defenses Amid Security Concerns

Denmark and Germany Heighten Drone Defenses Amid Security Concerns

 Denmark
4
Bail Granted in High-Profile BMW Accident Case

Bail Granted in High-Profile BMW Accident Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025