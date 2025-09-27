Assam CM Intensifies Efforts in Zubeen Garg Death Probe

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified the investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, issuing lookout notices against festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma.

The two are required to present their statements in Guwahati on October 6, with police preparing to escalate search efforts should they fail to comply. Sarma revealed Mahanta's financial resources have been frozen to prevent evasion.

Seeking transparency, Sarma has requested a judicial commission and proposes involving the CBI if state investigations prove inadequate. Sarma called for public restraint, warning against politicizing the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)